A simple and modern eBook viewer for Linux desktops

Beautiful Pages

  • Supports EPUB, Mobipocket, Kindle, FictionBook, and comic book archive formats
  • Single-column, two-column, or continuous scrolling layouts
  • Adjust font, line-spacing, and margins
  • Customize colors and brightness
  • Auto-hyphenation
  • Skeuomorphic mode
  • Auto-hide cursor and window controls
  • Supports right-to-left and vertical text

Navigate with Ease

  • Table of contents menu or sidebar
  • Find in book
  • Progress slider, with chapter marks
  • Reading time estimates
  • Zoom in on and rotate images
  • Open footnotes in popovers
  • Trackpad gestures—use two-finger swipe to turn the page
  • Open multiple books at the same time, or open the same file in multiple windows
Bookmarks & Annotations

  • Reading progress, bookmarks, and annotations stored in your XDG data directory as plain JSON files, so you can backup or sync them easily
  • Search annotations
  • Export annotations to plain text, HTML, Markdown, and more
Nifty Tools

  • Look up words in Wiktionary, Wikipedia, or offline DICT and StarDict dictionaries
  • Translate passages with Google Translate
  • Text-to-speech with eSpeak NG, Festival, or other engines
  • Get books online from OPDS feeds

Distribution packages

Linux
Arch Linux pacman -S foliate
Fedora dnf install foliate
Gentoo app-text/foliate
Manjaro foliate
MX Linux foliate
OpenSUSE foliate
Parabola foliate
Ubuntu (.deb) Download
Ubuntu (PPA) Stable · Daily Builds
Ubuntu (Snap) Snap Store
Void Linux xbps-install -S foliate
BSD
DragonFly BSD deskutils/foliate
FreeBSD deskutils/foliate
NetBSD print/foliate

Manual installation from source

  1. Clone the source code from GitHub or download one of the releases.
  2. Make sure you have these dependencies installed:
    • gjs >= 1.52
    • webkit2gtk
      (gir1.2-webkit2-4.0 for Debian based distros)
    • meson >= 0.40 (required for building)
    • gettext (required for building)
  3. To install, run these commands: 
    meson build --prefix=/usr
ninja -C build
sudo ninja -C build install
  4. To uninstall, run sudo ninja uninstall

See README for more information.

Optional dependencies

  • iso-codes (>= 3.67) for displaying language and region names
  • libhandy (gir1.2-handy-0.0) is recommended to make the interface work better on larger as well as smaller screens
  • Spellchecking notes requires gspell (gir1.2-gspell-1)
  • If tracker3 (gir1.2-tracker-3.0) is installed, it can be used to track the locations of files
  • python (2.7 or >= 3.4) is required for Mobipocket (.mobi) and Kindle (.azw, .azw3) books
  • To enable auto-hyphenation, you will need to install the hyphenation rules, e.g., hyphen-en for English, hyphen-fr for French, etc.

External tools:

  • To use offline dictionaries, install dictd or sdcv
  • For text-to-speech support, install espeak-ng or festival