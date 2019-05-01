Beautiful Pages
- Supports EPUB, Mobipocket, Kindle, FictionBook, and comic book archive formats
- Single-column, two-column, or continuous scrolling layouts
- Adjust font, line-spacing, and margins
- Customize colors and brightness
- Auto-hyphenation
- Skeuomorphic mode
- Auto-hide cursor and window controls
- Supports right-to-left and vertical text
Navigate with Ease
- Table of contents menu or sidebar
- Find in book
- Progress slider, with chapter marks
- Reading time estimates
- Zoom in on and rotate images
- Open footnotes in popovers
- Trackpad gestures—use two-finger swipe to turn the page
- Open multiple books at the same time, or open the same file in multiple windows
Bookmarks & Annotations
- Reading progress, bookmarks, and annotations stored in your XDG data directory as plain JSON files, so you can backup or sync them easily
- Search annotations
- Export annotations to plain text, HTML, Markdown, and more
Nifty Tools
- Look up words in Wiktionary, Wikipedia, or offline DICT and StarDict dictionaries
- Translate passages with Google Translate
- Text-to-speech with eSpeak NG, Festival, or other engines
- Get books online from OPDS feeds
Get Foliate
Flatpak
Flatpak is a next-generation technology for building and distributing desktop applications on Linux.
Snap
Snap is an universal Linux package format developed by Canonical.
Distribution packages
|Linux
|Arch Linux
|
pacman -S foliate
|Fedora
|
dnf install foliate
|Gentoo
|
app-text/foliate
|Manjaro
|
foliate
|MX Linux
|
foliate
|OpenSUSE
|
foliate
|Parabola
|
foliate
|Ubuntu (.deb)
|Download
|Ubuntu (PPA)
|Stable · Daily Builds
|Ubuntu (Snap)
|Snap Store
|Void Linux
|
xbps-install -S foliate
|BSD
|DragonFly BSD
|
deskutils/foliate
|FreeBSD
|
deskutils/foliate
|NetBSD
|
print/foliate
See packaging status on Repology.
Manual installation from source
- Clone the source code from GitHub or download one of the releases.
- Make sure you have these dependencies installed:
gjs >= 1.52
webkit2gtk
(
gir1.2-webkit2-4.0for Debian based distros)
meson >= 0.40(required for building)
gettext(required for building)
-
- To install, run these commands:
meson build --prefix=/usr ninja -C build sudo ninja -C build install
- To uninstall, run
sudo ninja uninstall
See README for more information.
Optional dependencies
iso-codes (>= 3.67)for displaying language and region names
libhandy(
gir1.2-handy-0.0) is recommended to make the interface work better on larger as well as smaller screens
- Spellchecking notes requires
gspell(
gir1.2-gspell-1)
- If
tracker3(
gir1.2-tracker-3.0) is installed, it can be used to track the locations of files
python(2.7 or >= 3.4) is required for Mobipocket (.mobi) and Kindle (.azw, .azw3) books
- To enable auto-hyphenation, you will need to install the hyphenation rules, e.g.,
hyphen-enfor English,
hyphen-frfor French, etc.
External tools:
- To use offline dictionaries, install
dictdor
sdcv
- For text-to-speech support, install
espeak-ngor
festival